Obituary: Tana Fox Lemons, 61, of Nashville

Tana Fox Lemons, 61, of Nashville, died Monday, April 19, 2021.

She was born June 20, 1959, in Huntington, Ind., the daughter of Don Fox and Kay Leverton Fox.

Survivors include: her husband, Earl Lemons; her parents; sons Eric Conner and Nick Lemons; her daughter, Kari Lemons; a brother, Bill Fox; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Logan Foshee officiating.

Visitation was Thursday, 6-8 at the funeral home.

Burial was in Mount Pleasant Cemetery near Nashville.

Guest registry is at davis-smith.com.

