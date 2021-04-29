Obituary: Stephen Otho Lites, 74, of Dierks

Mr. Stephen Otho Lites, age 74, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, Ark.

He was born April 18, 1947, in De Queen, Ark. Mr. Lites was a welder and a maintenance planner for GP. He retired from Georgia Pacific Ashdown paper mill. He graduated in 1965 from Dierks High School. He was a Justice of the Peace, served on the Dierks City Council, original member of Dierks Jaycees, having served all positions, was Vice President of Arkansas State Jaycees and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Mr. Lites was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Otho and Selma Jean Sivley Lites.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Lites; one son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Tammy Lites; grandchildren, Caitlin and husband Michael Collins, Cody Lites; and one great- granddaughter, Paisley Grace.

Funeral services for Mr. Lites will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Dierks Church of Christ with Michael Collins, minister, officiating. Burial will follow in Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 29th at the funeral home in Dierks.

