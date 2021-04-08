Obituary: Rebecca Sue Castle Dawson, 53, Murfreesboro

Rebecca Sue Castle Dawson, 53, died April 1, 2021, in Little Rock.

She was born July 13, 1967 in Hope, the daughter of the late Zeta Mae Pipkins and Delbert Castle.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Burnett and Sarah Gray; three brothers, Robert Gibson, Larry Don Gibson, Delbert Castle; and a daughter, Jessica Welch.

Survivors include: a son, Leon Allen Stone and wife, Tiffini; a daughter, Jade Michelle Stone Hill and husband, Donnie; four Sisters, Sharon Gierth, Paula Glass, Vickie Williams, and Cathy Fincher; a brother, Randy Castle; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 12-2 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services was at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro with Bro. Nathanial Crane officiating Burial followed at Academy Cemetery.

