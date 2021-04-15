Obituary: Patsy Ruth Deal, 92, of Murfreesboro

Patsy Ruth Deal, 92 of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away April 10, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born April 18, 1928 in Delight, Ark., to the late Hurma and Edna Hale.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William B. (Dub) Deal, one brother, William Hale, sister, Sue Henderson, daughter, Rebecca Williamson and granddaughter, Jennifer Archer.

Patsy is survived by three daughters: Sharon Copeland and husband Wayne of Nashville Ark., Patty Smith and husband James of Hope, Ark., and Kathy Powell of Murfreesboro, Ark., son, Mike Williamson and wife Benita of Murfreesboro, Ark., stepson, Mike Deal and wife Heather of Murfreesboro, Ark., a sister, Judy Magness of Hot Springs, Ark., and brother, Johnny Hale and wife, Anita of Delight, Ark.;13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Patsy and Dub spent many years as owner and operators of D&P Antiques. They loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Patsy truly loved her hometown of Murfreesboro and was involved in many civic activities. Patsy was on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors 6 years, President of Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce, City Council Alderman 10 years, Vice-President Pike County Fair Association 3 years, Special Events Chairman for Pike Co. Unit of American Cancer Society, Pike Co. Ambulance Board, Pike Co. Coroner, Local Arkansas Literacy Council Tutor Program Director, President of Diamond City Art Club 10 years, Art Instructor 14 years, owner of Mother Goose Play School, and started the “Headstart” program with C.A.D.C. in Murfreesboro.

Special recognitions included Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year 1988, Citizen of the Decade 1989, and Ms. Diamond City 1991.

Patsy was a dedicated and loving mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and loved every moment she spent with them. She also enjoyed the time spent with her many close friends over the years. She always saw the good in all those she met. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Murfreesboro Cemetery with Tommy Mounts officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

