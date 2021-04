Micah Neal Fritts, 44, of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, March 2021, in Nashville.

He was a U. S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Fritts, and a brother, Timothy Michael Fritts.

Survivors include: his mother, Rosemary Fritts; two daughters, Emilee Rose Fritts and Kacey Nicole Fritts of Arkadelphia; a sister, Michelle Branch.

