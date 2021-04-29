Obituary: LaVern Dowd Gray, 88, of Center Point

On a quiet Sunday evening, LaVern Dowd Gray quietly slipped away, peacefully from among us. LaVern Dowd Gray was born in Center Point, Ark., on April 7, 1933. After graduating High School, she later moved to Oakland, Calif., where she continued her education, receiving her LPN license and retiring from Eden Hospital.

She was married to George Gray who proceeded her in death. Those also proceeding her, were her father, Lester Dowd, Sr.; mother, Verdia Lee Dowd; four sisters, Betty Rene Dowd, Lela Mae Haney, Wilma Dowd Davis, Maudean Pope; one brother, Odesa Dowd.

She leaves to remember her: two sisters, Jo Jean Ware of Nashville, Ark., Marva Norman of Chicago, Ill.; a brother, Lester Dowd, Jr., of Center Point, Ark. Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and acquaintances.

Some day we will reach that Happy Land where parting will be no more.

Graveside services will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Center Point Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Viewing will be Friday at the Funeral Home during regular business hours.

Like this: Like Loading...