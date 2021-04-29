Obituary: John Lee Sharp, 71, of Dierks

John Lee Sharp, 71, of Dierks died Monday, April 26, 2021, in a Hot Springs, hospital. He was born Dec. 23, 1949, in Dierks, the son of the late Henry Jefferson Sharp and Mary Grace Cogburn Sharp.

He was a retired millwright with Weyerhaeuser. He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and was a Master Mason of Oak Hill Lodge in Dierks.

He was preceded in death by a baby brother.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 54 years, Reba Taylor Sharp of Dierks; two children, Lance Sharp and wife, Renita, of Dierks, and Amber Hohenstein and husband, David, of Nashville; also a granddaughter.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Wilkerson Chapel in Dierks with Bro. Travis Young officiating. Masonic rites followed.

Cremation arrangements under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...