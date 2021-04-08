Obituary: Jessie Zenobia Hamilton, 100, of Tollette

Jessie Zenobia Hamilton, the youngest of 10, born to Mary (Holloway) and William Greene on April 30, 1920, and the last to complete her life’s journey, Jessie Zenobia Greene Hamilton’s will on this earth was done on March 27, 2021.

Jessie graduated from Howard County Training School in Tollette, Ark. She then attended Philander Smith College of Little Rock, Ark. She briefly taught school in Blytheville, Ark., and later returned to the Tollette-Nashville area where she married William H. Hamilton.

They had 12 children: Roy Hamilton (Patricia: deceased); Jimmie Williams, Gloria Hearns (Jerry), Sylvia Sayles (Nolan), Mary Kaye Winston (Johnnie), Dale Hamilton (Sharon), Anita Hamilton, Janice Hamilton, Donna Sims (Walter), William P. Hamilton (Darlyn), Monica Clark (Carlos) and Theresa Lynn Hamilton (deceased).

She joined New Light Church in 1948, where she became a more active member after raising all of their children. Over the last 20 years she has served on the Missionary and Stewardess Boards, was President of the Trustees, and sang in the choir until her health would not permit her to do so.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Hamilton, one child, Theresa Lynn Hamilton and one granddaughter, Tiffany Hamilton. She is survived by 11 children,

36 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and acquaintances.

Services were Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Light C.M.E. Church, 1301 South Mill Street, Nashville, Ark. Interment followed in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Nashville.

