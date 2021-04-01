Obituary: Gerald ‘Gary’ Wayne Sands, 68, of Nashville

Gerald “Gary” Wayne Sands, 68, of Nashville died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Little Rock.

He was born Dec. 14, 1952, in Kansas City, Mo., to the late Vaughn Wayne Sands and Melba Ruth Hoon Sands.

He was retired from Tyson Foods in Nashville. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, and was a member of Pleasant Valley Lodge #30 in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherlene Sands, and his daughter, Tiffanie Stephens.

Survivors include: four sons, Jamie E. Sands of Nashville, Scott G. Sands and wife Rachel of Corpus Christie, Texas, Brian P. Sands and wife Beth of West Lafayette, Ind., and Gregory V. Sands and wife Samantha of Hot Springs; a sister, Mary Etta Daniels of Indianapolis; also grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services were Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville with Scott Vaughn officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites followed in County Line Cemetery.

Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

