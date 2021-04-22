Obituary: Faye Copeland Ashford, 81, of Dierks

Mrs. Faye Copeland Ashford, age 81, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 31, 1939 in Clebit, Okla., to David Livingston and Rosy Lee Craddock Copeland. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the Dierks Church of Christ.

Mrs. Ashford was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Elaine Claye.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joe Ashford; one daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Russell McCain of Blossom, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Kandi Ashford of Maumelle, Ark.; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Jay) Sherrin, Zac (Chelsey) Jester, Brock (Hannah) Ashford, and Kalli Ashford; two step-grandchildren, Anna McCain and David McCain; four great-grandchildren and a special family friend, Jamie Fannin.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ashford will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at Dierks Church of Christ with Bro. Terry Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m., Sunday April 18th at the funeral home in Dierks.

Pallbearers will be Kip Faulkner, Tommy Miller, Quinn Osborn, Chase Quinn, Zac Jester and Brock Ashford.

