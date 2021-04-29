Obituary: Danny Ray Fox, 70, Nashville

Danny Ray Fox, 70, of Nashville, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 9, 1950, in Amarillo, Texas to the late Rev. D.A. and Alma Fox.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Rhodes; two sisters, Patsy McClure and Peggy Fox.

Survivors include: siblings Martha Mitchell of De Queen, James Fox of Le Roy, Ill., Bonnie Reich of Nashville, Larry Fox of McCaskill, Varanna Smith Lee of Spring Hill, Ark.

He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam.

Visitation was Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. A graveside service followed on Sunday at 2 p.m. with Bro. Don Jones officiating in Merrell Cemetery near McCaskill.

