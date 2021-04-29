Obituary: Calvin L. Peters, 97, of Illinois

Calvin L. Peters, 97, of East Moline, Ill., died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in his home.

He was born April 10, 1924, in Belton, Ark., to the late James Alfred and Zettie (Dotson) Peters.

He was in the US Army serving with McArthur in the far East during WWII and earning five battle stars. He served in the Army Reserves for 20 years, retiring as Captain in 1968.

He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Moline, for 47 years, and was in the Masonic Fraternity.

Survivors include: his wife of 70 years, Nancy Peters; two sons, William C. Peters and wife, Donna Marie. of Southaven, Mis., and James H. Peters of East Moline; and his brother, J. Dale Peters of Nashville.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Nashville Cemetery, Nashville, Ark.

