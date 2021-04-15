Obituary: Bonnie Jean Bagley, 75, of Dierks

Bonnie Jean Bagley, age 75, of Dierks, Ark., passed away April 9, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 24, 1945, to the late Osco and Dorothy Miner Deer.

Bonnie was a member of the Assembly of God. She loved to read and to spend time outdoors watching her hummingbirds. She also loved to crochet and her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Bagley; a brother, Albert Deer, and two sisters, Hilda Myers and Dora Lee Hamilton.

Her survivors include: her son, Bobby Bagley and his significant other, Brandi Lee, of De Queen; two daughters, Barbara Pitts and husband Ricky of McAlester, Okla., and Tammy Vasseau and her significant other, Glenn Erickson, of Mena; a brother, Leon Deer; grandchildren Brian Bagley, Stephanie Welch, James Pitts, Charles Lee Pitts, Colbey Vasseau and Chisum Vasseau; eight great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family received from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville. Interment followed at Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home .

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

