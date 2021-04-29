Obituary: Bobby Joe Farley, 84, of Dierks

Bobby Joe Farley, Sr., 84, of Dierks died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 17, 1936 in Dierks, the son of the late Embra and Mildred Efird Farley.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, and worked for Weyerhaeuser for 39 years as a supply clerk.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Farley.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 62 years, Bernice Nabors Farley; a son, Joey Farley of Dierks; a brother, Roy Carl Farley of Fayetteville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Dierks Church of Christ with Terry Martin and Kevin Harrington officiating. Burial followed in the Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

