Obituary: Beal Kennedy Snodgrass, 92, Nashville

Beal Kennedy Snodgrass passed away, on April 21, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born and raised in Oklahoma. Upon graduating from what is now Oklahoma State University he deployed to serve two years as an Army Infantry Officer in Korea, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After serving in Korea, he returned to Oklahoma City and married his wife, Betty. He then used his education in forestry and was the District Forester for years around Umpire, Daisy, and Foreman, Ark., for Dierks Forest, Inc. during the late 50s and early 60s. With the discovery of gypsum on Dierks’ forest land outside of Nashville in the early sixties, Beal was tapped to supervise the new mining operations with the establishment of the Briar Plant operations in 1963 and moved his family to Nashville.

In his some 60 years in the Nashville area Beal was active in community activities and projects. He coached numerous little league baseball teams and helped with the initial development of the city park. He enjoyed deer hunting with his muzzle loader, playing Bridge, and conversations over coffee with his friends. He was a member of the Nashville Rotary Club. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the Silver Beaver award for his contributions to the organization.

He is preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 58 years. He is survived by, one daughter, Karen: and three sons, Kevin, Kris, and Patrick.

Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 4-6 p.m., at Nashville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 119, Nashville, AR 71852, or to a charity of your choice.

