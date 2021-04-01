Obituary: Mary Sue Ford, 83, of Murfreesboro

Mary Sue Ford, 83, of Murfreesboro died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Murfreesboro.

She was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Murfreesboro, the daughter of the late Coleman and Katherine Fugitt Smedley.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Murfreesboro, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Ford, and a brother, Don Smedley.

Survivors include: a son, Shane Ford and wife, Deborah, of Amity; two daughters Debbie Floyd and husband, Ranay, of Murfreesboro, and Stacey Furr and husband, Shaun, of Amity; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m Friday, March 26, at Murfreesboro Cemetery with Bro. Charlie Williams officiating. Arrangments by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...