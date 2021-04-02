NPD works stabbing, robbery attempt, stolen car cases

Arrests have been made for separate incidents worked by the Nashville Police Department involving a stolen car, and a stabbing and robbery, according to NPD Chief Amy Marion.

Marion reported that on March 26, a vehicle was reported stolen from Walmart. Store security footage showed a Lincoln vehicle drop off an unknown white male at the store around 3:05 p.m. Shortly after, the same male got into a parked Honda Civic and drove off.

Officers were able to track the Lincoln to Mineral Springs where the occupants were questioned and they offered up the name of Patrick Smith as the suspect in the footage. They informed officers that Smith was living in Rogers and had come to Mineral Springs to see a friend. The stolen vehicle was located March 28 at Smith’s home in Rogers. He was found asleep in the driver’s seat and also reportedly in possession of paraphernalia and 30.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Smith was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail where he is awaiting his first court appearance. The owner of the stolen car was able to get his vehicle back home.

On March 28, NPD officers were called to 624 West Clark Street in reference to a stabbing.

Chief Marion said when officers arrived they were informed that Rashad Garland, 24, of Nashville had allegedly stabbed someone. Both Garland and the alleged victim had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

While a search was on for the suspect, a call came in about an armed robbery taking place at Road Mart in Nashville. A store clerk said a suspect armed with a knife had demanded she open the case register. The clerk’s description of the suspect matched the suspect the NPD was looking for and when they arrived he bolted from the store and was apprehended at the car wash next door.

Garland is being held in the Howard County Jail awaiting a first court appearance on charges of aggravated robbery and second-degree battery.

Like this: Like Loading...