Nashville chamber awards to be presented during Stand Up event

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Covid-19 protocols forced cancellation of the annual Nashville Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet earlier this year, but the awards will still be given during a birthday celebration marking 100 years of the chamber here.

The awards event and the annual Stand Up for America gala have been combined and will be held Saturday, June 26, in the Nashville City Park.

Nominations for the awards are now being accepted by the chamber. Nominations should be mailed to the chamber, 107 S. Main, Nashville, AR 71852; or by email at chamberdirector@nashvillear.com.

The nominations should include the reasons you are nominating this person or group.

Awards include:

Memorial recognition;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Remodeled Building Award;

New Building Award;

Orange & Black Award (goes to someone in the school system who has done something that benefitted the community; or to someone in the community who has done something that greatly benefitted the schools);

Woman of the Year (for year 2020);

Man of the Year (for year 2020).

Deadline to receive the nominations is Monday, May 31.

Stand Up Gala

The annual Stand Up for America gala will be unusual.

Chamber board members met last week and settled on the June 26 date for the event.

The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. in the park and will last all day.

Events include:

Antique car show;

Youth softball tournament;

Food and merchandise vendors;

Games along a midway;

Local musicians all day and into the night;

“Smash-a-Car;”

Tribute to the chamber which is turning 100 years old, 6:30-7:30;

Citizen award plaques presentation;

Patriotic show, 7:30-9.

Chamber executive director Mike Reese said that the organization was working on more events and would announce them later.

The chamber board president for 2021 is Mark Dale, Nashville Parks and Recreation Director.

Board members include: Nichole Aylett, Michelle Boone, Annette Brown, Tina Carver, Lisa Chandler, Leslie Cole, Noelle Couch, Bill Craig, Hunter Green, Loren Hinton, Carlos Martinez, Carol Murray, Max Pratt, Kristi Strong, Mary Woodruff, Vanna Woodruff.

