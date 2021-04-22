Memorial Service: Randy Hughes

There will be memorial services in Little Rock and in Delight for Randy Hughes who died on Jan, 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born March 4, 1947, and had been a school administrator and businessman in his career. He was active in service to his fellow man, including having a prison ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenny Hughes.

Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Karan Hughes; two sons Toby and Hayden Hughes; a sister, Carolyn Holmes and a brother, Howard Hughes.

There will be memorial services Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Little Rock at 10 a.m., and at 2 p.m. in the Delight school gym in his hometown of Delight.

