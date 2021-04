Howard County 4-H Rabies Control Program Drive-Thru Vaccination Tuesday, April 27

Dierks City Park 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Mineral Springs City Park 11:30-12:30

Nashville City Park 3-5:00

Please stay in your vehicle.

$10 per animal for rabies vaccination with additional vaccines available for $20 per dog and $25 per cat

