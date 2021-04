Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be given in Nashville on Friday, April 9.

The event, which is through the Arkansas Department of Health, will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Howard County Health Unit, 201 E. Hempstead St., Nashville.

The vaccinations are for eligible Arkansans and there are no out-of-pocket costs. Participants are asked to bring insurance cards if available.

For more information call 845-2208.

Like this: Like Loading...