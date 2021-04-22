Home Breaking News Dierks Honor Society

Nashville News Leader
The Dierks School District recently held a ceremony to induct its members of the 2021-2022 Honor Society. They include (front) Emily Gordon, Victoria Vallee, Kayden Turner, Natalee Adcock, Jasie Miller, Karson Young, Tyra Fox; (middle) Gavin Bailey, Jayda Young, Sunee Younger, Caleigh Manning, Autumn Greenwood, Jenna Bray, Emma Gilbert, Kamry Kelley; (third row) Sawyer Stapp, Ethan Smith, Damian Ward, Tyler Buck, Lindsey Martin, Arrionna Stout, Allison King; (back) Mackay Smith, Andrew Hill, Austin Mack, Jackson Fennell.

