Home Breaking News Dierks Honor Society Breaking News Dierks Honor Society By Nashville News Leader - April 22, 2021 87 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Dierks School District recently held a ceremony to induct its members of the 2021-2022 Honor Society. They include (front) Emily Gordon, Victoria Vallee, Kayden Turner, Natalee Adcock, Jasie Miller, Karson Young, Tyra Fox; (middle) Gavin Bailey, Jayda Young, Sunee Younger, Caleigh Manning, Autumn Greenwood, Jenna Bray, Emma Gilbert, Kamry Kelley; (third row) Sawyer Stapp, Ethan Smith, Damian Ward, Tyler Buck, Lindsey Martin, Arrionna Stout, Allison King; (back) Mackay Smith, Andrew Hill, Austin Mack, Jackson Fennell. Like this:Like Loading... Related