Crater of Diamonds resumes in-park tool rentals

Based on the continuing decrease in COVID-19 cases and wider availability of the coronavirus vaccine, Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro will resume in-park rentals of mining tools on Thursday, April 1.

The rental of mining tools to park visitors was a long-time practice until it had to be paused in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Park guests will have the option to rent buckets, shovels, screens, and other equipment at the Diamond Discovery Center, located next to the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area. A refundable deposit will be charged per item, and rental tools must be returned daily. Park guests may also bring their own tools to search for diamonds.

Ladders, battery-operated, and motor-driven mining equipment are not allowed at the park.

Admission to the park’s diamond search area is currently limited to 1,500 tickets per day.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.CraterofDiamondsStatePark.com, to ensure access.

