Lifeshare will conduct a community blood drive Wednesday, April 7, from 3-8 p.m. in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church of Nashville.

The drive is sponsored by the Nashville Ministerial Fellowship.

Walk-ins are welcome with photo ID.

Appointments may be made at life share.org.

Individuals who have had the Covid-19 vaccine are eligible to donate.

For more information, about the blood drive, call the church office at 870-845-3030.

