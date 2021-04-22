Aviation fuel to be available at local airport

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Later this week, local aviators should be able to buy aviation fuel at the county’s municipal airport, located about two miles north of Nashville.

In response to a question at Monday’s regular Quorum Court meeting for April, Judge Kevin Smith said that the fuel tank was ready, but that the wait was due to setting up a credit card system.

He told the newspaper that the airport’s tank had a 4,000 gal. capacity, but that only 1,500 gals. were put into the tank. “That stuff is expensive,” he said, adding that the level of fuel kept would depend upon demand. He said that there was “a lot of activity” at the airport.

One other item at the court’s meeting was the report on Howard Memorial Hospital by HMH Chief Financial Officer Bill Craig. He said that the hospital was bouncing back from the effects of the 11-inch snow in February and Covid protocols.

All of the county’s justices of the peace were present, including: D’Ann Rogers, Martha Hobbs, Kerry Strasner, Bobby Don Turner, Brent Pnkerton, Andy Hogg, Don Marks, Janice Huffman, and Jerry Harwell. Because of a trial in the courtroom, the quorum court meeting was moved across the street to the Extension Homemakers Center.

