Area EHC groups can meet again N’ville, must follow virus guidelines

Area extension homemakers clubs are able to meet again at the EH Center in Nashville.

In the monthly newsletter from the UA Extension Service, clubs were notified that because of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 clubs have been given permission to meet at the center again.

Guidelines include:

•Clear the meeting ahead of time with the office.

•A self-assessment will be held with participants. The self-assessment will cover fever, current health, recent travel, and any reason they suspect they have been exposed to Covid-19.

•Participantswill be separated by at least 6 feet between each person.

•Facemasks will be worn at all times. Participants will be encouraged to bring a facemask to meetings. Facemasks will be available for those who need one.

•Sanitizing and disinfecting products will be available in each restroom and in the meeting room.

•Only prepackaged snacks and bottled beverages will be served at these meetings

•A sign-in sheet will be required for contact tracing,should it be needed.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, call (870) 845-7517.

