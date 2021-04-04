4-day week proposal tabled for Dierks schools; superintendent’s pay increased

The Dierks School District has decided to back off a proposal to switch the district to a four-day week.

The decision was made at the board’s April 23 meeting after hearing from Beth Shelton, who represented the district’s Personnel Policy Committee. She said the committee has tabled the issue until more data could be gathered and teacher committee could be formed to further research the issue.

The board also voted to raise Superintendent Jody Cowart’s salary from $92,259 to $96,759 per year.

Also last week, it was announced that elementary summer school dates will be July 12-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The teachers will be Katrina Pickett, April Kappus, Charlotte Tipton and Cassie Kirby.

If students are in need of transportation for the summer session, Kirby will drive a school bus and Pickett will have a school vehicle available.

The high school summer school session will be June 7-10 and June 14-17 for ninth through 12th grade English students. The teacher will be Lena VanCamp. Students will be eligible to receive one-half credit for English during summer school that will count toward the following year.

The board also heard from Michael McGrew of Clark Construction, who constructed the elementary classroom expansion. McGrew said the expansion was complete and that he’d be sending Superintendent Cowart a “close-out package” soon.

Cowart also discussed the district’s cabling and switch project where cabling will be removed from the entire district and replaced over the summer.

In other business, the board approved the 2021-2022 school calendar with Cowart stating 10 AMI days have been approved.

A bid was also accept from Midwest Bus Sales for a 2022, 77-passenger for $14,700 per year for three years.

A bid was also accepted on a district trailer in the amount of $5,100 from Rinda Duggan.

The 2021-2022 salary schedule was also approved and included a one-time non-reoccurring bonus of $500 to certified and classified staff.

After an executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Vanesa Thompson as a “parapro,” the retirement of Rebecca Sirmon as cafeteria worker, the retirement of Dennis Sirmon as maintenance and the resignation of Paul Stapp’s additional duties as district testing coordinator.

The board also voted to rehire all classified staff for next school and also assign high school counselor Crystal Smith as district testing coordinator.

Roddy Smith was also hired as full-time bus driver and Coach Jarrod Fannin was assigned as the district’s athletic director.

