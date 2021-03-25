The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: April 1898

The News force had English peas and new Irish potatoes for Dinner Thursday. We did not buy them. We raised them.

Business in Nashville is better this spring than was expected, and there is no reason why it should not continue to improve. We have good merchants who are constantly on the watch for everything that will benefit the town. They are satisfied with reasonable profits, and this accounts for the increase in trade.

The Democracy of the News is above suspicion. It has at all times supported the straight Democratic ticket, and its editor never scratched a ticket and never voted anything but a Democratic ticket.

88 years ago: April 1933

President Roosevelt and Robert Fechner, director of his emergency conservation program, today approved sites for 50 camps, all in national forests, for the first 10,000 men of the conservation corps to be put to work. Seven sites are in Arkansas.

Upon his return yesterday from a week’s vacation and hunting trip in the Ozark Mountains, Governor Futrell announced that he would issue a proclamation tomorrow authorizing county collectors, judges and clerks to waive penalties for failure to pay general state, county, municipal and school taxes within the time prescribed by law which expires tomorrow.

The annual all-day singing will be held at Nathan on the fourth Sunday in April. Dinner will be spread on the ground. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.

Debris-littered land owned by the Allen Family after a deadly tornado hit Dierks March 21, 1952.

70 years ago: March 1951

Mayor Martin Nowell emphasized this week that it is more imperative than ever for citizens to keep their dogs penned up lest the dogs be shot by the marshal. The mayor said that two more dog head specimens have been examined for rabies. Both heads were returned Saturday, and both were positive for rabies. Several weeks ago two dogs were killed and later were found to be definite rabies cases.

At that time owners were requested to keep their dogs up. The city marshal has been instructed to shoot any strays.

(Adv.) If you have ever loved or been loved, your heart will rejoice to “The Next Voice You Hear”at the Elberta Tuesday.

______

38 years ago: March 1983

Midwives will be legal under a bill approved by the Senate last week.

Senate Bill 203 by Senator Jack Gibson of Boydell would require the State Board of Health to develop regulations and license the midwives.

Four local students will compete in the regional Driver’s Education Test at Arkadelphia later this month.

They include Cindy Wells, Kerri Wesche, Todd Young and John Webb. The 1983 competition marks the third year local students have entered according to local Driver’s Ed. Instructor, Willie Click.

