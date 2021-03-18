Scrapper breaks school record in 110-m

PRESCOTT – Scrapper senior LD Hendrix set a school record in the 100-m Thursday, March 11, at the Wolf Relays.

Hendrix ran a 10.79 to take down the 38-year-old record of 10.84. The record was originally set in 1983 by Johnny Johnson, and was since tied by Charles Vaughn and Greg Washington.

Scrapper track finished third at the Wolf Relays with 83.5 points. Arkansas High won with 97.5 points and Magnolia was 2nd with 96.5. Nineteen teams competed in the meet.

Hendrix capped off the night by winning the High Point award. He won both the 100 and 200, broke the school record in the 100 and narrowly missed the 200 record. Hendrix now holds the best time in Arkansas this season for both events.

The Scrappers had 14 personal best performances on the night, including Alex Sullivan clearing 12 feet in the pole vault. Sullivan is now for the highest vault in 4A this season.

Scrapper results include the following:

100-m dash – 1. Hendrix, 10.79; 7. Miller Goff, 11.40

200-m dash – 1. Hendrix, 22.09; 4. Goff, 23.20

400-m dash – 6. Oliver Ortiz, 55.39; 8. Toddrick Watson, 56.30

800-m run – 2. Osbaldo Martinez, 2:13.50; 7. Alberto PIoquinto, 2:23.00

1600-m run – 2. Martinez, 5:05.51; 7. Josh Feltenberger, 5:13.31

3200-m run – 6. Feltenberger, 11:52.39

4 x 100-m relay – 5. Dontrelle Robinson, Hendrix, Keyshawn Stewart, Goff, 45.32

4 x 200-m relay – 4. Steven Wright, Hendrix, Stewart, Goff, 1:35.51

4 x 400-m relay – 4. Watson, Kelvin Flowers, Quincey Garland, Ortiz, 3:45.30

4 x 800-m relay – 1. Martinez, Flowers, Pioquinto, Ortiz, 9:09.70

Pole vault – 3. Sullivan, 12-00

The senior high team travels to De Queen Thursday, March 18.

Like this: Like Loading...