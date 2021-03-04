Home Breaking News Pike County benefit bass tournament April 24

Illustration of a largemouth bass jumping

The 17th Annual Pike County Fair Bass Tournament will be Saturday, April 24.

The event will launch from the boat ramp at Swaha on Lake Greeson at safe light with a 3 p.m. weigh-in.

The guaranteed prize money includes: $1,500, first place; $600; second place; $400 third place; and $250 for Big Bass.

The prize money will extend to 10th place if there are 50 boats or more entered in the tournament.

There will be a $40 per person entry fee.

For more information, contact Ethan Angel at (501) 617-1176.

