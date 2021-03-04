Obituary: William Dudley Crocker, 80, of Murfreesboro

William Dudley Crocker, 80, of Murfreesboro passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at a Hot Springs Hospital.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Hattie Crocker of Murfreesboro; sister Edith Anderson of Murfreesboro; brother Harold Crocker of Hope, and late wife Sue Jones Crocker.

He is survived by Faye Crews of Murfreesboro; son Jason Crocker of Murfreesboro; adopted daughter Nicky Sigman of Murfreesboro; brother Thomas Crocker and Zetta of Murfreesboro; Larry Crocker and Sharon of Leary, Texas; sister Kay King and Ricky of Hope; a special niece Barbara Cherry of Murfreesboro; one granddaughter Ashley Crocker of Nashville; two grandsons Boo Crocker and Alex Crocker; also several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m., at Murfreesboro Cemetery.

Cremation service by Latimer Funeral Home.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

