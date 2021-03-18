Obituary: Tina Darlene Hill Krantz, 58, of Nashville

Tina Krantz, 58, died Tuesday, March 10, 2021, in Nashville.

She was born Oct. 27, 1962, in Stigler, Okla., to Orville Hill and the late Glenda Faye Flemens.

Survivors include: her daughter, Ashley Walker and husband, Clint; a brother, Brian Hill; sisters Mary Reed, Beth Launius, Jessie Fox, Debbie Reid, Vicki Cowart; also grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, March 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Givens Cemetery in Sparkman, Ark.

