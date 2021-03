Terry Lynn Salisbury Webb, 56, of Nashville, died Monday, March 8, 2021

Terry was born Dec. 22, 1964, to the late Stanley Salisbury and Lucille Salisbury Bevill. She was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Salisbury.

Survivors include: her sisters, Robin Weeks, Cheryl Allen, Tamie Jo Bevill.

Visitation was Thursday, March 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Burial was Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Bluff Springs Church Pavilion.

Like this: Like Loading...