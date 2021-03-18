Obituary: Roxie Pearl Fielding, 89, of Murfreesboro

Roxie Pearl Fielding, 89, of Murfreesboro, died Monday, March 14, 2021.

She was born May 27, 1931 in Foreman, the daughter of the late Jim and Mittie Riley Jeffers.

A full obituary will follow.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Jarod Hendry officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

