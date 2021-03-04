Obituary: Richelean Counts, 95, of Little Rock

Richelean Blackwell Counts, 95, of Little Rock died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Little Rock.

She was born July 4, 1925, in Morton, Miss., the daughter of the late Wesley and Letha Lawson Blackwell.

She was a member of the Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Lockesburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.T. Counts; two brothers, Cleveland Blackwell and Edward Blackwell; and two sisters, and two sisters, Mal George and Hazel Atkins.

Survivors include: a daughter, Sharrolean Levern Cobbs of Little Rock; a son, Robert Taylor Counts and wife, Monica, of Fishers, Ind.; also, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tommy Halsell officiating. Burial followed at Holly Springs Cemetery, Lockesburg, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home.

Online at chandlerfuneralhome.com.

