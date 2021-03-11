Obituary: Raymond Early (Preacher) Ward, 70, of Dierks

II Timothy 4 – 7 & 8

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:

Then is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day and not to me only, but to all them also that love his appearing.

Raymond Earl (Preacher) Ward, age 70, a lifetime resident of Dierks, Ark., left this earth on March 5, 2021. He passed away at his home with his family by his side as were his final wish. He was born Oct. 15, 1950, the seventh son to Clifford Leander (Andy) and Dora Lovell Worley Ward.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ernest and Charles Ward and a sister, Doctor Patricia Ward Kelly.

He is survived by his wife Susie Turner Ward; one son, David (Lisa) Ward; two daughters, Jennifer (Jason) White and Ashley Ward Neal; six grandchildren, Dylan Eudy, Dalton Eudy, Damian Ward, Trinity White, Tristen White, Cadence Ward all of Dierks; four brothers, Clyde and Clifton Ward of Dierks, Thomas Ward of Coushatta, La., and James Ward of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Louise Ward George of Dardanelle, Ark., and Linda Kay Ward Hulsey of Falcon, Colo.

Earl was a family man, a loving father, and a lifetime logger. Preacher, a nickname Earl gained in his youth, grew up working from a young age with his father and brother in the log woods. He enjoyed taking his family camping and spending weekends at the lake boating. His favorite things to do were deer hunting and going four wheeling. In his younger years, Earl loved drag racing in his green 67 Mustang as well as building and racing cars on the dirt track. Most of all, Earl loved the Lord.

Funeral services for Mr. Ward will be held 10 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Dierks with Bro. Larry Eason officiating. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends and family from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family requests that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing for safety.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

