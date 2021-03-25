Obituary: Louise Gaddis Little, 88, of De Queen

Louise “Granny” Gaddis Little, 88, of De Queen died Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 19, 1932, in Langley, the daughter of the late William C. and Mollie McAnnelly.

She worked for De Queen schools and was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Little; a brother, Harold David Gaddis; and a sister, Ruby Smalley.

Survivors include: her son, Tommy Little of De Queen; a daughter, Dalana Chandler of De Queen; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 Friday, March 26, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel.

Cremation arrangement by Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...