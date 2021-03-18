Obituary: Kenneth Justen Carey, 65, of Nathan

Kenneth Justen Carey, 65, of Nathan died March 9, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.

He was born Jan. 28, 1956, the son of the late David and Roseanne Kuykendall Carey.

He was a member of the Blue Bayou Church of Christ, and a wastewater operator for Tyson Foods.

Survivors include: his wife, Cindy Carey of Nathan; five sons, Kenny Carey and wife Fawn, Michael Carey and wife Sirena, Shane Bates, Chad Bates and wife Jessica, and Brad Bates; a brother, Leon Carey and Daniel Carey; a sister, Freda Porter; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, followed by burial in Academy Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

