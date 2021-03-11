Obituary: Kathy Hoosier, 73, of McCaskill

Kathy Hoosier, age 73, of McCaskill, Ark., died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born May 19, 1947, in Hope, Ark., the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Gloria Wardlaw Cooper.

Mrs. Hoosier was a member of the Ball Chapel church of Christ. She was a loving, compassionate and caring lady that loved her family, church, friends, her dogs, and the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Kim Hoosier; brother, Jimmy Cooper; father-in-law, Lesley Hoosier, brother-in-law, Bryan Hoosier, and a sister-in-law, Denise Hoosier.

Survivors include: her husband of 50 years, Marion Hoosier of McCaskill, Ark.; children Joe Hoosier and wife Erin of Ore City, Texas, Cary Newman and Cindy Martin of Orange, Texas; a granddaughter that was more like a daughter, Megan Lynn Newman and husband Kennedee of Wake Village, Texas; siblings Stephen Cooper and wife Barbara of Splendora, Texas, Kellie Swonke and husband Jeremy of Spring, Texas, Teresa Ann Edwards and husband Paul of Benton, Ark.; grandchildren, Joe Hoosier, Emily Hoosier, Dylan Hoosier; three great-grandchildren, Mayleigh King, Kynnedi Nelson, and Kallista Hoosier; a sister-in-law Pam Cooper of McCaskill, Ark.; two brothers-in-law, Craig Hoosier and wife Debra of Chelsea, Ala.; Mark Hoosier and wife Cheryl of Alexandria, La.; mother-in-law Betty Hoosier of Alexandria, La.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Ball Chapel church of Christ with Bro. Jarod Hendry, Craig Hoosier, and John Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

