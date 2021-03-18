Obituary: Justin Stuart, Sr., 33, of Nashville

Justin Alexander Stuart, Sr., 33, of Nashville died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Nashville.

He was born Jan. 23, 1988, in Hope, the son of Rickie Draper and Mary Morris.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Draper.

Survivors include: his wife, Angelica Stuart; his children Angel Stuart, Destiny Stuart, Justin Stuart, Jr., Kingsley Stuart and Malachi Hamilton; sisters Wanda Faye Williams and Sarah Stuart.

Services were Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Nashville. Burial followed at Harmony Cemetery at Saratoga. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, Hope.

Like this: Like Loading...