Obituary: Joyce Parker, 86, of Murfreesboro

Joyce Parker, age 86, of Murfreesboro, Ark., died at home with her family on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Ark. She was born June 22, 1934, in Hagerman, N.M., the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Bullock Allen.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Marquez; a grandson, Jason Marquez; two brothers, Jerry M. Allen and Jimmy R. Allen.

Mrs. Parker was a lifelong Christian. She felt that the greatest gift God gave to us was love. She truly loved her family as well as the elementary children she taught over her 20 plus year teaching career. She opened her heart and home to her deceased cousin’s three children, Vicki Lee Fields Brannen, Steve Fields and Ella Fields for three years.

Survivors include: two daughters, Dianna Drake and husband, Clarence of Virginia City, Nev., Lou Anne Laurent of Nashville, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Jack Brian Drake, Amber Dawn Gratz, Crystal Ann Pickett, Adrianna Mae Laurent, Brittany Anne Laurent, Sky Cassady, and Shaun Marquez; one sister-in-law, Margaret Allen of Thatcher, Ariz.; five great-grandchildren and a number friends and other relatives.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at First Christian Church in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

