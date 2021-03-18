Obituary: Franklin Chesteen Hughes, 87, of Nashville

Franklin Chesteen Hughes, age 87, passed away March 15, 2021 in Nashville, Ark.

He was born on July 16, 1933, son of the late Richard and Abbie Goad Hughes.

He was a veteran of U.S. Army and retired farmer who spent his later years fishing with his wife until her passing.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Hollingsworth Hughes.

Those who survive his passing include: his daughters Judy and Jim Casey from Lowell, Ark., Fran Bledsoe of Ardmore, Okla., Debbie and Roy Garris from Forestburg, Texas, and son, Gary and Tyra Hughes from Nashville, Ark.; grandchildren Victoria Bagby of Thackerville Okla., Lauren Collins of Bismark Ark., Davina Archer of Centerton Ark., Todd Hughes of Nashville, Ark., Jonathan Bledsoe of Mesquite Texas, Abbie Hughes of Nashville Ark, Josh Bledsoe of Dallas Texas, Johanna Butler of Portland Ore., and 11 great-grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

