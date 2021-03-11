Obituary: Faith Marie Sullins McCool, 26, of Delight

Faith Marie Sullins McCool, 26, of Delight died March 1, 2021, in Hot Springs.

She was born July 8, 1994, in Arkadelphia, the daughter of Michael Lee Sullins, Sr., and the late Madeline Cooper Sullins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Ann Dison.

Survivors include: her father, Michael Sullins, Sr., and stepmother, Lorie Sullins; four children Kaiden Kemp, Lyncon Kemp, Juliana McCool, and Olilvia McCool; two brothers, Michael Sullins and Eric Sullins; stepbrothers and step sisters Audrey Murphy, Jessica Stone, Victoria Stone, and Anthony Smith.

A graveside service officiated by Rev. Bruce Francis was held in the Delight Cemetery on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

