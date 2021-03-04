Obituary: Carolyn Joan Wakefield, 78, of Nashville

Carolyn Joan Wakefield, age 78, of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Mountain Home, Ark., with her family by her side. She was born, Aug. 27, 1942, in Wenatchee, Wash., to the late Otis Wingo Manasco and Inez Marie Keith Manasco.

Carolyn was retired vice-president of Regions Bank in Nashville, having worked there for numerous years. She was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Nashville, being involved in numerous church activities; including, the adult choir, the bereavement committee, children’s choir, team kids, personal policy committee, Fidelis One Sunday School Class, vacation Bible school and the finance committee. She also helped her husband and many others in volunteering and starting the Cross Point Cowboy Church which was very special to her as well. She also was very involved in her community. Carolyn was truly a family person dearly loving her entire family.

She is survived by her husband and best friend and the love of her life of over 56 years, Dick Wakefield of Nashville; her children, Danette Gocio of Mt. Home, Ark., Pam Morris of Nashville, Ark., and Alan Wakefield of Nashville, Ark.; her grandchildren, Richard Alexander, Derek Alexander, Amanda Burger, Casey Jones, Erin Bell, Skylar Ray, and Matthew Wakefield; also numerous great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Services were Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville with Ken Wiseman, Don Jones, and Don Hall officiating. Interment followed in County Line Cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 12:30 until service time. Please follow the COVID-19 rules by wearing a face cover and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Cross Point Arena Ministry.

