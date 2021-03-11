Obituary: Bro John David Webb of Mountain Home

Bro. John David Webb, age 81, of Mountain Home, Ark., died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease on March 7, 2021 in Mountain Home, Ark. He was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Carmen and Johnnie Stringer Webb.

He surrendered to preach the gospel and was ordained by Immanuel Baptist Church in 1966. He pastored several churches in Howard County, east Texas, and held revival services there as well.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Earl Webb and Bob Webb, and one sister, Louise Webb Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila Castle Webb of Mountain Home, Ark.; two daughters, Leslie McCrary of Nashville, Ark., Cynthia Montgomery of Mountain Home, Ark.; three sons, Eric Webb and wife April of Auburn, Ala.; Dr. John Webb and wife Michele of Hot Springs, Ark., Dr. Christopher Webb and wife Michelle of Mountain Home, Ark.; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joe Webb of Sachse, Texas.

Visitation will be 1:00 until service time Friday, March 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with burial to follow in Restland Memorial Park in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

You may send an online sympathy message www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

