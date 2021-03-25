Obituary: Alvin Wayne Crabtree, 67, of Tokio

Alvin Wayne Crabtree, 67, of the Tokio community died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 16, 1954, in Truth or Consequences, N.M., the son of the late JD and Louella Crabtree. He was a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd Crabtree and Clay Crabtree.

Survivors include: sons Justin Crabtree and wife, Jessilyn, and Matthew Crabtree and wife, Brittney, all of Murfreesboro; daughters Candice Cox and husband, Chris, of Sweet Home, and Brandy Vaughn and husband, Bill, of Dierks; sisters Shirley Stanford of Rusk, Texas, Charlotte Crabtree and Debbie Miller-Tucker, both of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren.

Visitation was Sunday, March 21, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, at the Latimer chapel in Murfreesboro officiated by Jim O’Neal and John David Watson. Burial followed at Pleasant Home Cemetery.

