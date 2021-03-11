Newhope cowgirl earns ‘All Around’ with junior rodeo association

MILEE AND JOHNNY RINGO

Milee Harrison of Newhope is only 11 years old but she has already made a name for herself in the Southern Junior Rodeo Association.

SJRA held 18 regular rodeos this season, capped with two days of finals in Benton in February.

Harrison, a fifth-grader at Dierks’ Jo Ann Walter Elementary, was declared the SJRA 7-10 Arkansas goat tying champion and the 7-10 state pole bending champion, earning the average champion status in both events for the finals. She also finished as Reserve Champion in the 7-10 barrel racing.

The awards totaled up to Harrison being named the 2021 7-10 Girls All Around Champion, for which she earned an Elite roping saddle, two belt buckles, two sets of trophy spurs, an Elite horse breast collar and more than $3000 in cash for the finals weekend.

Harrison used two horses this season for her accomplishments – Johnny Ringo, her goat-tying horse, and Rock, her barrel racing and pole bending horse.

Harrison is the daughter of Marci Harrison and Shane Harrison, and the granddaughter of Mark and Maxine Story and Johnny Mack and Kathy Harrison.

