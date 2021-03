The City of Nashville’s 42nd annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 3, in the city park.

The hunt is for children 12 and under, and they will be divided into age groups for the hunt which will start at 10 a.m. at a park baseball field.

The egg hunt began in the early 1970s, a project of the Nashville Jaycees and Jayceettes.

Like this: Like Loading...