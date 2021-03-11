Mineral Springs Honor Society ceremony March 31

The Mineral Springs High School will host National Honor Society inductions March 31 from 2-2:30 p.m.
This year’s inductees will include:
10th Grade
Keithen Smith, Kiera Smith and Deven Conway
11th Grade
Matthew Holden and Lakhen Stuart
12th Grade
Ahlayshia Burton, Jazmin Hernandez, Zakya Hill, Diana Garcia and Linda Merchant.
Current Honor Society members include:
Ridley Plant, president; T.K. Alexander, vice president; Alan Hernandez, treasurer; Axel Marquis, secretary; Silvia Bravo, reporter; and Destiny Bearden and Brenda Salinas.