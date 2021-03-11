Home Breaking News Mineral Springs Honor Society ceremony March 31

Mineral Springs Honor Society ceremony March 31

By
Nashville News Leader
-
58
0

The Mineral Springs High School will host National Honor Society inductions March 31 from 2-2:30 p.m.

This year’s inductees will include:

10th Grade

Keithen Smith, Kiera Smith and Deven Conway

11th Grade

Matthew Holden and Lakhen Stuart

12th Grade

Ahlayshia Burton, Jazmin Hernandez, Zakya Hill, Diana Garcia and Linda Merchant.

Current Honor Society members include:

Ridley Plant, president; T.K. Alexander, vice president; Alan Hernandez, treasurer; Axel Marquis, secretary; Silvia Bravo, reporter; and Destiny Bearden and Brenda Salinas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR