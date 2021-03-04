MHS grad first physician in state to be nationally recognized for overactive bladder care

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs urologist Dr. Seth Hollenbach, a 1997 graduate of Murfreesboro High School, is the first physician in Arkansas and one of 30 nationally recognized with a Center of Excellence award from Medtronic for overactive bladder care. The honor recognizes physicians who display excellent use of the InterStim System and a commitment to quality care for patients.

“This recognition exemplifies Dr. Hollenbach’s high level of expertise and dedicated approach to caring for our patients,” said CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs President Dr. Doug Ross. “We look forward to continuing to provide quality, compassionate care to our patients in our commitment to being the foremost urology practice in Southwest Arkansas.”

The Center of Excellence award has been given to less than one percent of all physicians currently implanting InterStim Therapy in the United States. Dr. Hollenbach is the first in the state to exceed all five criteria for the designation, including: achieving advanced overactive bladder therapy penetration of three percent or more, demonstrating therapy proficiency by completing more than 50 implants in a 12-month period, clinical and patient care pathway implementation, medical education course completion and board certification in urology.

“It’s really exciting to receive the first Center of Excellence designation for overactive bladder care in Arkansas,” Dr. Hollenbach said. “This is a great opportunity for a higher level of care and cutting edge technology in our community. CHI St. Vincent has offered these modalities for years, but having the Center of Excellence designation will allow us to reach more patients who previously may not have known about all of their treatment options.”

Dr. Hollenbach practices at the CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic in Hot Springs, treating diseases of the male and female urinary tract as well as male reproductive organs.

The team of specialists at the CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic helps with complications and problems such as recurrent urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, overactive bladder and more.

